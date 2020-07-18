Dear Editor:
While joining the ongoing BLM protests, I couldn’t put my feelings into words until I saw this: If a person kidnapped your child, then sold him, where would you want to put a statue honoring the cause that person represents? People like me who were born and raised in Weatherford in the 1950s, recognize the racist statues, flags, syrup bottles, eenie-meenie-miney-mo chants, and sling shots as part of our landscape. It is past time to acknowledge then remove the images that remind us of our hateful past and place them where they belong – in a museum. Next we LISTEN to those who have lived with the pain of seeing these images to make it right.
Melinda McClung Jobe-Polvado
Flower Mound
(Former resident of Parker County)
