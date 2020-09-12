Response to ‘Undecided Voters 2020’
Dear Editor:
In the guest commentary “Undecided voters 2020,” the author, who claims to be a teacher and a pastor, asks if I’m thinking of voting for Biden-Harris. My answer is “yes” and I will give just a few of the reasons – decency, honesty, truthfulness, old-fashioned Christian values – all of which are lacking in Donald J. Trump. The president is a man who publicly brags of being able to sexually assault young women without fear of punishment because he is rich and powerful.
I cannot even begin to understand how anyone, with the possible exception of Bill Cosby, can believe that Trump’s behavior should be condoned.
The major hang-up for the commentator seems to be that Biden-Harris might restrict access to military style weapons to address the problem of mass killers committing murderous atrocities in our schools and churches. I do not require an AR-15 loaded with a hundred rounds of ammo specifically designed to kill human beings to defend my home and family. People who are in love with the AR-15 should go join the army.
The cult-like leadership of Donald Trump has exposed a growing schism within Christianity regarding interpretation of the Bible. Does it teach “Love thy neighbor” or is it “Hate thy neighbor?”
Seldom do I quote Pope Francis but on 7/28/2016 in Poland, he nailed this one.
“Peace builds bridges, whereas hatred is the builder of walls. You must decide, in life: either I will make bridges or I will make walls. Walls divide and hatred grows: when there is division, hatred grows. Bridges unite, and when there is a bridge hatred can go away.”
While Trump’s base may be driven into isolation by fear and hatred, the rest of us can live more normal lives by helping Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win the election.
Larry Mason
Azle
