Sharing my appreciation

Dear Editor:

I wanted to express my appreciation for all who helped me last week. On Friday, I felt like I was having another strong, so I called my best friend, who dialed 9-1-1.

The paramedics came and got me and took me to Medical City Fort Worth.

Everybody was very professional, they took safety precautions and the hospital put me up in a private room.

Everybody was so nice — the emergency room staff, the paramedics and the nursing staff. They also set me up with a social worker for home health care.

I just want to acknowledge them because they are the heroes. They are the ones on the front line.

Shanna Stone

Weatherford

