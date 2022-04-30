Support for Mike Hale
Dear Editor:
Please join me in support of Mike Hale for county commissioner in Precinct 4.
I have confidence in Mike’s commitment to serve as a full-time commissioner and will work proactively in meeting the needs for our growing county. Mike understands as property evaluations increase, tax rates can be lowered.
Please take the time to vote for Mike Hale during the May runoff elections.
Steve Dugan,
Parker County Commissioner Precinct 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.