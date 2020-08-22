Which side of the bridge are you on?
Dear Editor:
On the day Rep. John Lewis was buried — a man who stood up to a racist onslaught on a bridge in Selma, Alabama, 55 years ago — the Parker County Commissioners decided unanimously to take their own stand — to stand with the forces on that bridge who bloodied people like John Lewis for daring to demand change.
The commissioners voted on July 30 to keep on county property a statue that honors men who fought for the “right” to buy and sell human beings and use them as slave labor because they were black. Who took up arms and fought and died for that “right.” Who joined an army to destroy the United States for taking that “right” away. It’s nothing to be proud of. It’s nothing to honor on public property. Some of us have ancestors who did that fighting. That doesn’t mean we can’t face the ugly truth and let it go. “Let the dead past bury its dead,” the poet wrote. Cart the old statue off to a cemetery where it belongs, where the good and bad are remembered, or not.
Don’t tell us, commissioners, that your hands are tied. You control county property. You apparently agreed earlier to move the statue. What really happened? Guns and confederate flags on the courthouse square? Threats that you might lose votes?
There are a lot of new residents in Parker County and they are watching. Did they move into all the new upscale developments and top-tier school districts for this spectacle? Are they thinking that Parker County still lives in the 19th Century, with its old confederate statue huddled on its little shred of a courthouse lawn, like a middle finger raised at some of its citizens, and at the future?
Commissioners, you’re on the bridge — which side are you on?
Libby Afflerbach
Weatherford
