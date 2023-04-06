Hello Millsap and friends!
It’s time to remember and reflect on the sacrifice Jesus made and how he changed the world and set up the opportunity to have a special relationship with God that had not been possible before his death and resurrection. Let’s fill the pews of all our churches and celebrate Easter together.
April 20 is the school board forum at Millsap Church at 6 p.m. Come get to know all seven candidates and hear them answer questions relevant to school board membership. If you can’t make it, it should be available through facebook. Refreshments will be served.
April 22 will be the ex-students reunion at the high school cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring something to share at the potluck. Remember you can purchase a memorial brick too. It’s sure to be a fun day!
Contact City Hall if you are having septic tanks issues or have had to make repairs. Data is being collected. Ashley will tell you all about it.
The Garden Club had a wonderful celebration on Wednesday at the regular meeting. The scholarship recipients joined the ladies for a taco lunch. Each student told something about themselves and where they plan to further their education. Next month the ladies will enjoy a special outing together. There will not be a regular meeting until August.
Our thoughts and prayers reach out lovingly to the family and friends of Wanda Boyd. Services will be held Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel in Weatherford with visitation at noon that same day (today).
Have a great week everyone. God bless you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.