Hello Millsap and friends!
The annual egg hunt is today! The community effort to make it happen is a sweet testimony to how our little Millsap and friends in the area work to accomplish things for the community and especially where kids are involved. There were egg “stuffers” all around over the past couple of weeks having a great time getting things ready. Plastic eggs were donated by Mrs. Maria Barker and the candy was provided by the City of Millsap. The folks at Millsap Church stuffed about 3,000 eggs! The Millsap ISD Agg students stuffed their fair share as well. Thank you to these amazing volunteers.
The Millsap Garden Club will have a “Gnome Picnic” at their April 5 meeting to celebrate 18 scholarship recipients. Student will introduce themselves and enjoy a taco lunch with the members. Parents are also invited to attend this special recognition time. So many community members and other supporters have helped to make this event possible by supporting the turkey and spaghetti dinners, bake sales and garage sales. Others generously send donations of money and goods. This is another acknowledgment of how our community supports its students. Hats off to you Millsap!
If your water comes through Millsap Water Supply you should have received a letter by now informing us that we are on Stage II water restrictions beginning April 1st. This means no outside watering unless for animals and no filling swimming pools. Some use by businesses was outlined. Violators may have water turned off at the meter and pay a fee to have it reconnected. This is an effort to deal with Texas drought conditions.
We love our state flower and the bluebonnets are showing their appreciation all over Texas fields and roadways. They are truly meant to be wildflowers growing at will because my yard will not accommodate those lovely blossoms.
There is a sweet story about how bluebonnets came to be. The Comanche legend tells of a time of drought and famine where people were asked to sacrifice to the Great Spirit, their most valuable possession. A young girl, She-Who-Is-Alone, burned her doll made of blue feathers. It was all she had left and she had no parents. The next morning the mountain side was covered with blue flowers resembling the doll she had burned in sacrifice. The flowers return each year. The story fits with Easter and the ultimate sacrifice of the cross. It makes it more special to think they bloom around Easter!
Have a wonderful week!
