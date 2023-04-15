Good day everyone!
How does your garden grow? It’s going to be difficult with water usage restrictions but let’s follow the rules and pray for rain. Grab that rain barrel and catch a few drops! Water is so easy to take for granted but a precious resource to be appreciated and not wasted.
Millsap Church will have a lunch and dessert auction on April 16 to raise money for youth camp! Everyone is invited. Donations are welcomed. The Children’s Ministry is each Wednesday from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. This includes a meal, bible study and recreation.
April 20 is the “school board forum” at Millsap Church at 6 p.m. sponsored by the Millsap Neighborhood Home and Garden Club. Refreshments will be served after each candidate has answered a series of questions. It can be watched on Facebook by going to Dianna French’s page.
The Ex-students reunion is at the high school on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring a dish and enjoy a potluck lunch, and lots of fun and fellowship.
Michele Brian is the owner of Mums & More by Michele. She has all sorts of goodies including, but not limited to, Bulldog spirit wear, t-shirts and snow globe cups. Call her at 940-452-8844 for more information.
Your news is sharable! Please contact me at 817-565-6294 to keep everyone informed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.