Hello Millsap and friends,
Spring is certainly working its way in. Bluebonnets are in full bloom in the hill country and a few are popping up around here. I saw a few at the Methodist Church in Millsap where they are guarded and cared for so they will spread across the church yard. Yet, there are no mesquites budding out!
If you are still working on getting things cleaned up around your neck of the woods, Waste Connections provides FREE bulk and brush pick up. They do request scheduling so call 940-328-1176.
The Community Center is getting a face lift! The Community Center can hardly pay for itself so the Garden Club and community members have stepped up to make a few needed improvements. New flooring is replacing the carpet and tile so remember it is available for rental by calling Janice at 817-233-5465. There have been problems in the past with folks disrespecting the property, breaking things and forgetting to clean up after themselves. Thank you to all of you who have shown your appreciation by following the simple measures outlined to keep the facility nice for everyone. The building is maintained by volunteers solely.
SAVE THE DATE: Thursday, April 20, School Board Forum at Millsap Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Seven candidates are seeking election to three school board seats. The top three candidates who have received the most votes in the May 6 election will serve. The Garden Club is sponsoring this forum to give the community a chance to get to know each candidate. They will be asked a series of questions providing insight into their goals for our school district. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions of each person. Refreshments will be served.
The Community Easter egg hunt will be Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at the log cabins. Bring those kids and their Easter baskets for a great time. Approximately 5000 eggs will be hidden so there is no egg shortage here! This year we are being asked to take the candy and recycle the plastic eggs. There will be a bin available so eggs can be reused. Many student and adult volunteers are making this celebration possible. Shout out to the City of Millsap, the Garden Club and Millsap ISD.
THOUGHT: There is a battle in our world. We fight an unseen enemy. The chaos, calamity and division all over the world reveal his footprints. The state of the world or even our local community can be stressful and disheartening but God is greater and stronger and in control. Easter reminds each of us of His power. Keep looking up!
Enjoy each day!
