Wow! Lots of local and friends came out to enjoy the “campfire” breakfast Saturday, June 3rd sponsored by the Millsap Heritage Society. This early morning send- off to the cattle drive could not have been much better! There was plenty of tasty breakfast food for everyone who stopped by and it was all FREE. Thank you, Millsap Heritage Society, for this amazing annual event.
Another special event this week will honor Mary French on her 92nd birthday. Everyone is invited to stop by Mary’s house on Thursday, June 15th from 6-8 p.m. for a “Front Porch Birthday Celebration.” Come on over y’all!
The City of Millsap is sponsoring a clean up day on June 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dumpsters will be located at the Walden Farm and Ranch Supply.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: Millsap Church will host VBS June 26-30. Register your kids and grands online today!
