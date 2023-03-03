Hello Millsap,
Texas Independence Day was March 2. A committee met at Washington-on-the-Brazos and declared independence from Mexico, choosing Sam Houston as commander in chief. It’s a big deal in Texas but not so much anywhere else. The Millsap Garden Club met Wednesday using red, white, and blue as its theme remembering our state’s history in lieu of the traditional St. Patrick’s Day theme seen so often in March. The members discussed the profits made from the Spaghetti Dinner which was over $9,000! The committee will meet this week to choose recipients of this year’s scholarships. The members sincerely expressed their gratitude to those who donated to the silent auction, gave meat, and helped with so many other costs. Many folks just gave monetary donations in support of the Garden Club causes. What a wonderful group of hard-working ladies. The next project will be to help with the community Easter egg hunt which will be April 1 this year. There will be a bake sale in May.
As a quick little safety reminder, Millsap does have a city ordinance regarding dogs roaming freely in town. They are supposed to be penned. I recently have heard of roaming white dogs and I know of one person who was walking on Lamar Street. A white dog came up and bumped her and then snapped at her. The owner was close by but did not seem to notice the incident. BE CAREFUL when you or your children encounter wandering dogs and please keep a close watch on your dog if you let it out of its pen. Let’s work together for the good of all.
A very happy birthday to a special couple whose birthdays are a week apart! Bobbie and Monty Brogdom both are celebrating. May God bless you and may all your birthday wishes come true.
Here’s to a great week and good times ahead as everyone begins to plan for spring break!
