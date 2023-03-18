Hello everyone!
Our community has a unique opportunity that could be very special to those who share their life story with Millsap ISD. A few years ago folks were given the opportunity to purchase a brick as part of the monument project. New bricks are being added and can be purchased on April 22nd at the Millsap high ex-students’ reunion. The bricks can be yours for $75 or $150 depending on size and characters. Connie Weiss (940-682-4994) can give more information.
There is another opportunity for photographers and videographers in our area. Millsap’s own Deena Hebbert has a new business in Mineral Wells. It is a Sol Natural Light Studio located at 612 S. Oak. There is a beautiful space with props and over fifty backdrops. The studio is available for hourly and daily rental. This place fosters creativity! For more information call 817-374-3002.
SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS: May 6 with early voting April 24-May 2, 2023. There are three seats up for elections with seats going to the candidates with the most votes. The individuals seeking election are Beth Adkins, Ross Beavers, Bobbye Brogdon, Daniele Clark, Scott Ellisor, Brad Hall and Andrea Scherick. A forum is being planned with a tentative date of April 20. Details are pending. It is a peek at the views of each candidate as they answer a series of questions. Refreshments will be served.
REMINDER: With all the clean up going on, the bulk pick up service offered by our trash service might help get rid of some of that brush if you live in the city limits.
I read something that really stayed with me. Perhaps it will mean something to you as well. It pointed out that encouragement to another is loving them but real encouragement should be directed to that person’s fears to be the most helpful. Food for thought.
Have a calm weekend as we finish our spring break adventures!
