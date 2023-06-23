Good day Millsap,
Today is the Masonic Lodge Fish Fry at the Masonic Lodge in Millsap. The address is 106 Bordon St. Serving starts at 2 p.m. and will continue until the fish (crappie, I understand) is gone. There will also be a bake sale on the premises! Proceeds benefit mission projects sponsored by the Masons.
Casey James is scheduled to perform at Billy Bob’s on Aug. 11. Casey graduated from Millsap High School and was a resident of Cool. He appeared on American Idol a few years ago and made it to third.
Our community lost another dear one. Glenda Youngblood Trevathan went to be with the Lord on June 14. Glenda graduated from Millsap in 1963. Glenda was the oldest daughter of Honer and Olive Youngblood. This sweet family is deeply rooted in our community for many years. Please remember them in your thoughts and prayers.
Let us continue to pray about our water situation, for our government and its leaders and for residents that may have needs of any kind.
THOUGHT: Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better. (Albert Einstein)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.