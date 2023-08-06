Hello everyone,
Hope your AC is working at its best in these hot summer days. Did the Farmer’s Almanac predict this summer’s heat? It seems that it did and it says summers will continue to be hotter and hotter each year. Since there is at least a month of this left, that is not giving hope for cooler weather any time soon. It calls for great care and watchfulness for signs of wildfires. As much as anything, watch for those not thinking and being careless, creating fire danger!
The Garden Club had its first meeting after summer break this past Wednesday. Members enjoyed salads and desserts with lots of fellowship and fun. A “cowboy” theme was used to kick off the year with adorable decorations accented with sunflowers and bandanas. Lots of fundraising activities fill the calendar which always includes hard work, dedication and loads of fun to support the Millsap community and surrounding areas. One of the first events will be a garage sale on Oct. 12, 13, and 14 (Thursday through Saturday). Members encourage everyone to participate.
COMMUNITY YARD/ GARAGE SALE: Oct. 12, 13, and 14. Let’s all have sales that day! Send me your address and phone number (Susie 817-565-6294), and a list will be compiled and shared so all sales can be easily located.
Education Days, hosted by the Millsap Heritage Society, will be Sept. 29 this year. The next Heritage Society meeting will be Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. by the cabin or in City Hall. Call JoAnn at 940-682-5331 if you are interested in helping with Education Day.
Innovative graduates of Millsap are forming a Millsap High School Athletic Hall of Fame. A board of directors is being formed and nomination to the Hall of Fame will be accepted in August with requirements including being out of school for 10 years with at least three years of high school attendance at Millsap. The first teams, coaches, etc. will be recognized in the fall of 2023. Contact Julie Smith Walden for more details.
Y’all take care of yourselves. Pray for rain and pray for each other.
