Good day Millsap and friends!
School buses and early morning traffic mean school is in session. High school football fills our Friday nights. Summer heat is beginning to break. The season is finally changing after a record-breaking hot summer.
The Homecoming Parade is this Sunday with line up at 5 p.m. and a parade start time of 6 p.m. Come on out tomorrow, Sept. 17 to cheer on our Bulldog teams.
The Garden Club had its September meeting last week with plans for an October garage sale and bake sale. The garage sale will be Oct. 12, 13, and 14th at the Millsap Community Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or later if there are lots of shoppers. The bake sale will be at Tommy’s on Saturday, Oct. 14 with the sale starting at 8 a.m. and ending when the goodies are gone which is usually about noon!
Sept. 29 is the annual education day at the log cabins. Call JoAnn if you are interested in helping at 817-565-5331.
The Fairview Cemetery will have a business meeting and clean up on Saturday, Oct. 7 beginning at 8 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to come and help set up grave markers that have fallen over or are unstable and about to fall. Call Melvin for more information at 940-353-7160.
The Heritage Society will be selling historic calendars this year. They are always very special and filled with Millsap memories!
Yes! Yes! Yes! The City of Millsap will again sponsor the annual “Scarecrow Contest.” It will be different this year however. Entries will be judged by the community! Pictures of each entry will be on the City of Millsap facebook page for your vote. Entries will also be submitted online. You can find more details on the facebook page soon. Submit a picture of your scarecrow by Oct. 15. Three prizes of $100, $50 and $25 will be awarded. REMINDER: This fun event is for the community. Anyone in the Millsap school district is eligible to participate, even though you may not have a Millsap address. Let’s make it a family project.
SAVE THE DATE: Annual turkey dinner will be Nov. 5 at the high school cafeteria.
Never give up hope. Keep on praying for those people closest to your heart.
