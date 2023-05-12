Hello Millsap,
This weekend is a special time to honor mothers and other special people who took on the role of a mother in someone’s life for a person not born to them. It can be easy to take these dear ones for granted as they are always there and most don’t ask for recognition. Some of us were blessed to have had multiple mothers in our lives in the form of an aunt or maybe a teacher. Thank you for the difference you made in the lives of others. May you find great joy in that. Enjoy your special day!
June 3 is the send off trail ride for the Frontier Rodeo. It will be a cool sight to see this in action. A free breakfast at the log cabins will start the day. Breakfast will be served at 6 a.m. for anyone who would like to eat. This is no continental breakfast! It’s usually a hearty breakfast of bacon and eggs.
Congratulations to our new school board members Beth Adkins and Danielle Clark. Congratulations to incumbent Andrea Schrick. Thank you to Ross Beavers, Brad Hall, Bobbye Brogdon and Scott Ellisor for your dedication to our kids in being willing to serve. God bless you all.
Bake sale today at the Cool Melon Stand. These ladies make wonderful desserts at a fair price. Grab a tasty dessert for your Mother’s Day celebration.
Have a great week.
