Hello there!
It’s a great day to go vote for our school board hopefuls. Rumor has it there was not a large turnout in Millsap for early voting so head on over to the Community Center today to make your opinions count.
It seems way too soon but the PCSP Frontier Days Cattle Drive is only a few weeks away. The annual breakfast will get the riders off to a good start on June 3. The “Always Free” breakfast will begin serving at 6 a.m. The Heritage Society hosts always do a great job and there is always plenty of food. Hopefully the weather will be nice!
Another school year is coming to an end and next week is “Teacher Appreciation Week.” Our teachers appreciate any gesture of recognition of how hard they work all year giving students opportunities to learn. Be creative and show your teachers you have noticed.
Would you believe Parker County is the fifth fastest growing county in Texas. It’s true from a solid source.
I purchased a small tub for my sink to save my dishwasher for outdoor hanging baskets and potted plants. I am amazed at how much water is collected. Give it a try. Here are some other things we can do as we go into the summer; take shorter showers, use mulch in flower beds, put a plastic bottle in the toilet tank so it takes less to fill and keep a close eye out for toilets that aren’t filling properly, collect the water in the shower/ sink while waiting for it to warm up, use your dishwasher rather than hand wash but make sure it is full before your run it and lastly, turn off the water while brushing your teeth. If we all work together, there will be enough water for everyone!
Hey there Millsap! Let’s support local businesses. Here is a new one. Bobbie Brogdon is going above and beyond to care for dogs in her new adventure, “Bed and Biscuit” boarding service at her home. Dogs get special attention and lots of love. If you are interested, call Bobbie at 940-445-4038.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.