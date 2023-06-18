Hello Millsap,
It’s a great summer day in the neighborhood! It’s a great time of year for summer activities like fish frys. Does that sound good? Well, dear one, you are in luck because the annual Masonic Fish Fry is next Saturday, June 24. They serve until the food is gone.
It’s crappie, fries and hush puppies! The proceeds benefit their scholarship fund for Millsap seniors! Serving starts earlier this year; 2 p.m. at the Millsap Masonic Lodge. There will also be a bake sale hosted by the lodge.
The big event for today is the City-Wide Clean-up, June 17. The dumpsters will be located at the Walden Farm and Ranch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A text notified me that the Carter Blood Center is critically low on O Positive blood. It only takes a few minutes and it is worth the time. If you are not sure you can give, they do a complete screening. Here is the number to call (817-594-4251) in Weatherford.
Thank you to all the fathers and men who were like fathers in the lives of others. You have made an impact that could seem redundant and trivial but it will affect many generations. Feel special!
THOUGHT: There are three ways to ultimate success. The first one is to be kind. The second one is to be kind. The third one is to be kind. (Fred Rogers)
