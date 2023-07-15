Hello Millsap!
Texas heat has not been a disappointment this year and with humidity levels, the days are hot and the air conditioners are working overtime.
The heat has not slowed down the efforts of the Millsap Heritage Society as its members continue their efforts to save the post office attempting to secure funds for repairs and restoration. At the July 6 meeting, our members were joined by the Parker County Historical Commission, who held their meeting at Millsap City Hall to stay out of the heat. Millsap Heritage Society invited PCHC to hold its regular meeting at Heritage Park as MHS has applied for a grant to help with restoration efforts. A PCHC grant was used as part of the raised funds to help restore the log cabin. This second grant would help to restore the log post office. The Parker County Historical Commission toured the post office to see the damage and repairs needed. They also toured the log cabin and were able to see the work that the first grant was used for. Those attending enjoyed an ice cream and watermelon social and good company. Thank you to Barbara and Jim Rothrock for the watermelon donation and for the donation of the delicious Malt Shop ice cream. New members are also welcomed and the next MHS meeting will be Sept. 11.
The next meeting of the Millsap Garden Club will be Aug. 2 at the Millsap Community Center. Millsap is a small community but there are plenty of opportunities to be involved.
Our community also works hard to keep its food pantry well stocked and the volunteers who oversee the pantry are overwhelmingly grateful for those contributions. The children attending VBS at Beulah Baptist collected money to be used for canned foods and other items to help stock our pantry. Soda Springs Baptist is a regular supporter as well. Thank you to those and many others!
Many folks have summer birthdays. Happy birthday to all of you. Special birthday wishes go out to JuanEtta Gilbert, Kathy Brogdon and JoAnn Barnhart. Olena Sargent, Julie Walden, Lynette Wolf, Ruth Barr and Ruth O’Neil also celebrate in the summer. Each of these ladies have made our community even more special and they work to keep it that way. God bless you all!
Keep looking up and keep smiling.
