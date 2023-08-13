Hello Millsap!
How about those grasshoppers, crickets and ants. This hot dry weather is creating waves of insects and we are reminded of the “plaques.” It is a Texas summer.
Let’s give new restaurant owner Antonio Raya (Sergio) and his family a Millsap welcome as he will soon be opening Chente Café down on the river where Catfish Café was. He has worked at Campo Verde Restaurant in Arlington for 30 years and plans to bring all his skills to a new Mexican dining experience for our area.
Chente Café is scheduled to open in August. Let’s all go out and support a new business in our community.
School started back this week and the kids I know are ready to go back! The teachers are ready and a new year has begun. Millsap Church served lunch to 180 faculty and staff this past Wednesday following the annual tradition. The Garden Club delivered cookie trays to each campus and to the administration building. Millsap loves and appreciates the investment made into the lives of students! Keep every one in your prayers.
Homecoming is Friday, Sept. 22. Hopefully, temperatures will cool down.
There is not much news this week so things are quiet on the home front. That is not a bad thing. God bless you and keep you this week.
