Thanks be to our Lord for the blessing of rain! May he please send us more. It felt so good to see water standing here and there. The water we don’t want to see standing is the kind that we pay for when there is a water leak. It seems the heat and dryness can cause changes in our plumbing. We have one at our house that we are having trouble finding.
There are good reports of yummy Mexican dishes at El Chente Restaurant which opened last week. There seems to be a nice variety of food choices. They are located on the river where the Catfish Café was.
Oct. 7 — Meal and induction ceremony for teams and individuals being honored in the newly formed Millsap High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The meal and ceremony will be held at the Millsap High School cafeteria with the meal at 5 p.m. and the induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased presale only by Sept. 23. Mail your check for $10 per person to Julie Smith Walden, 500 Barnes Rd., Millsap, Texas 76066. For more information, call Julie at 817-991-0903. The guest speaker will be Mr. Dale Hansen (formerly with Channel 8 sports). The dress for the event is business/casual and everyone is encouraged and invited to join our community in celebrating athletic success as part of our history.
Those teams being honored include boys’ basketball, 1963; girls’ basketball, 1976; boys’ cross country, 1986. Individuals are Leo Ames, Ronnie Hearne, David Kirk, Sherri Brumbalow Whitley, Sarah Waldrum, Hattie Pugh, Jamie Jenkins and Arlie Ashley. Athletic contributor being honored is Young’s Mercantile (Joe and Margaret Young). Sponsoring donors are most welcomed at various levels: Platinum-$1,000; Gold-$500; Silver-$250; and Bronze-$100. Julie can give you more information about this opportunity. Congratulations to all! Thank you to the board of directors who have worked diligently to form the hall of fame, collect dominations and plan a wonderful ceremony.
Education Day: Sept. 29 is the day we will step back into the past to teach our fourth graders “how it used to be” as they go to the log cabin to learn how to make candles, make things out of corn and maybe play a game pioneer kids enjoyed. This day is well planned and full of adventure so lots of volunteers are needed. If you would like to help, contact JoAnn at 940-682-5331.
Millsap said goodbye to its oldest living graduate. Mrs. Coy Miller Emmons was a graduate of the Class of 1939 and was one of the first students coming back to teach in Millsap. Her family helped establish our water supply system getting it stored and piped into town. Services were held in Houston and then East Greenwood, Weatherford.
Please send love and prayers to the family and friends of Janet Coalson who left us last week. Janet graduated from Millsap and became a teacher.
Our community also lost Ed Cameron. Services for him will be today (Saturday, Sept. 2) at 10:30 at the Millsap Church of Christ. Ed and Milly Cameron have been long time residents of our community and raised their family here. May God give family and friends confort.
