The Weatherford College Coyotes may not have won the 2023 JUCO World Series title.
But among their many other achievements, one stands out — transforming an entire region into baseball fans.
To be clear, the Weatherford College baseball program has always churned out stellar players. This season, however, showed that baseball is so much more than the smattering of players that eventually make their way to Division I schools or even the professional level.
Now, the secret is out.
A visit to Roger Williams Ballpark in mid-May showed a delightful result — stands, fences and picnic tables packed with fans to support their respective teams in the NJCAA Region V tournament. Making it even more special, the Coyotes “defended the den” to win that tournament and a berth to the JUCO World Series.
We’d call it a Cinderella story, except Weatherford College was just that good.
Had any doubted their caliber at that stage, they soon learned that the Coyotes had indeed come to play.
WC finished the regular season with an overall record of 52-11, going 3-2 in the World Series tournament. That includes a conference championship, a Region V title and a new school record for most wins.
We followed the team through online streaming, but we’re extremely jealous of the fans and staff who “had to” cover the team in beautiful Grand Junction, Colorado.
Most got to see the Coyotes’ last few games on ESPN+, a right of passage, while others listened to commentators Dave Cowley and Brent Baker, who did a fantastic job covering the games for The Coyote radio station.
Locals participated in watch parties at the Graber Athletic Center to cheer on the Coyotes from their own campus.
This magical season may have come to an end sooner than we’d all like, but it was a success on so many levels.
1. This team, whether they realize it or not, has paved the way for others. High school athletes, those at the college level thinking about transferring, students considering walk-on status. Weatherford College has always been up there as an option, but now the spotlight is on.
2. When we say they transformed a community, we mean it. We heard several accounts of people who called in to the radio show that hadn’t previously watched baseball. Even if it’s not your thing, you couldn’t help but get excited watching WC. And on top of that, these fans were from all over, not just Weatherford.
3. It’s an incredible lesson in perseverance.
This season marked the 21st with Head Coach Jeff Lightfoot at the helm. Never ceasing, he finally broke his team through with their first appearance in a World Series tournament.
As for the players, they came in as the fourth seed — not too shabby — but proved that being an “underdog,” at least in terms of experience, doesn’t mean a thing. In their first appearance, they played like anything but newcomers, finishing as one of the top three teams. And the team that eliminated them by a mere run? That was the team that went on to win the national title.
Well done, Coyotes. Well done.
Weatherford Democrat
