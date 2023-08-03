One of our colleagues opened their mailbox recently to find a political flyer aimed at disparaging one of our state leaders.
While the election for this particular office won’t be held for at least another two years, make no mistake that campaign season starts early — if, that is, it ever ends.
The flyer in question mimicked the same graphics and texts found on several billboards across Parker and Stephens counties, noting this official’s vote for impeachment of Texas AG Ken Paxton and seemingly siding with Democrats.
Merriam-Webster defines the verb “cherry-picking” as: to select as being the best or most desirable.
The actual text of both the flyer and billboards wasn’t inaccurate — 61 Democrats voting in favor of the impeachment. But it didn’t tell the whole story — 60 Republicans voted in favor as well.
And therein lies one of our biggest problems in politics.
We’ve seen it all too often in print, radio or television advertisements. Political backers have come up with a clever workaround to lying, in presenting half truths — a 10 second video clip of a 3-minute interview strategically cut off, or one highlighted sentence from an entire statement to fit the narrative while providing no additional context.
As a newspaper, we’re taught to fact check everything. But we’re also taught critical thinking and analyzing. It’s the reason we don’t just run press releases as is, why we follow up with additional questions on a particular item, why we prefer phone calls and in-person interviews to emails to get that full context.
While some political statements might not be outright lies, they can be exceedingly deceptive.
It’s like visiting your doctor for a follow-up on your diabetes and giving them a list of all the healthy things you ate for lunch and dinner — but omitting the cookies and ice cream you indulge in every night.
We urge you, as a voting member of this community, to do your homework and not take things at face value.
The Texas Election Code requires political advertisements to include a disclosure statement that lists the person who paid for the ad, the committee that authorized it or the candidate/committee supporting the candidate.
A quick search of the aptly named Transparency USA website can give you more insight by simply looking up the individual or committee listed beside the “paid for by” on the advertisement. From there, you can view both entities and individuals who have contributed financially, expenditures and more.
While giving or accepting political donations, particularly small amounts by individuals, doesn’t necessarily constitute nefarious behavior, it’s always a good rule of thumb to follow the money.
Call it wishful thinking that we’d like politicians and opponents to tell us more of what they would do rather than what the other candidate would not do, what their values are rather than what their opponent’s are not. Things, however, do not seem to be heading that direction.
And so we encourage you to read between the lines and seek out the whole truth — don’t settle for being a political pawn.
What is hidden in the dark will eventually come to light, but we’re better off finding that out before it is too late.
Weatherford Democrat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.