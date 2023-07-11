This week, we had two major vehicular incidents.
Both could’ve been so much worse, were it not for members in our communities stepping up to help one another.
Many witnessed an accident Monday morning, which caused an hours-long delay of closures for those traveling east on Interstate 20 after a car knocked down road signage near the 20/30 split.
Shortly after the incident, a passerby shared a video showing four men who helped the car’s female driver to safety. Two pulled her from the smoking vehicle, and two more arrived to take the woman by her feet and carry her further down the median.
A similar incident happened on the other side of our coverage area in downtown Mineral Wells Monday evening, when a cattle trailer was overturned on U.S. 281.
Law enforcement was on scene, as were about 30 other individuals who came over to help, assisting with horses, cattle trailers, ropes, straps, a welding rig and a tractor.
“At one point, we had to turn people away who stopped to ask if we needed more help,” the Mineral Wells Police Department noted.
These people, from our vantage point, were just ordinary-looking men and women who simply stopped to help.
It’s a reminder of how many good, kind people live in our communities.
They may not wear capes — many are clad in work boots, cowboy hats, dress pants or anything in between. But to us, they’re everyday heroes.
Weatherford Democrat
