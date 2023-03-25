Almost a year ago to the day, our newspaper published the cold case account of two teenagers murdered March 26, 1983.
Shelly Colliflower, 14, and Vincent Tijerina, Jr., 16, were found shot dead in a car parked near an abandoned school off Tin Top Road.
When we spoke with some of the victims’ family members last year, they remained skeptical but somewhat hopeful for some sort of resolution.
That hope came in the form of a task force, established with members of Weatherford PD, the Parker County Sheriff’s Department and a former detective turned cold case consultant, who officially reopened the case last year.
Cold cases are incredibly difficult to solve, particularly the longer time goes on. A story published by CBS news last year documented FBI statistics on murder clearance rates across the U.S., noting numbers had fallen to their lowest point in more than 50 years. “Clearance” applies to instances where an arrest has been made or the case was closed after the defender was found dead or serving a sentence on another case — not necessarily a conviction.
In the late 1960s and 1970s, police reported solving about seven in every 10 murders. In 2020, only 54 percent of homicides were cleared through the arrest of the offender, the FBI estimated.
Reasons may vary. In the case of the Weatherford teens, police pointed out the challenges in weeding through witness statements taken 40 years ago — identifying those witnesses and determining if they are still alive or in the vicinity, examining what type of evidence is still available, and combing through handwritten records that, during that time, often referred to a witness by their nickname, a common practice back then.
Obviously, the more time that passes, the bigger the challenge to solve. It’s tough, but not impossible.
In combing through our archives, we came across a letter to the editor written by Vincent Tijerina, Sr. in August of 1984. We felt it most appropriate to republish his letter in its near entirety (phone number has been omitted) on the weekend marking the 40th anniversary:
“Editor:
“How soon we forget about two kids who were viciously murdered 17 months ago. Vincent Tijerina, Jr., 16, and Shelly Colliflower, 14. There have been 12 murders in the past 18 months in Parker County! It seems strange to me, but two of the 12 murders have not been solved. My son and Shelly. Why?
“I thought Weatherford was a good clean, upstanding town to raise our families. With all the churches and Christian people in Weatherford, I guess I was wrong! I do not believe good Christian people would let a killer or killers of these two innocent kids go free. While these two kids were denied the right to grow up and have their own family. Denied the right to live! I think there are one or two of you good Christian people who know something. Like who did it, and why they did it. To take two innocent lives. I plead with you, please find the courage to help one find the killer or killers. To bring them to justice. Please call if you have any information.
“Sincerely, Vincent Tijerina”
Anyone that might have any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, can reach out to Weatherford PD (817-598-4345) or the Parker County Crimestoppers (817-599-5555).
We join in with Vincent Jr.’s father’s pleas from 38 years ago — let’s help bring them to justice.
Weatherford Democrat
