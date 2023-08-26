Monday will mark the 60-year milestone of a speech heard round the world.
“I have a dream, that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal,” civil rights activist and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. recited. To his four children, that they would “one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character...”
We’ve all heard the words, we’ve learned them in school, we’ve celebrated them during Black History Month and MLK Day — but are we living them?
It’s hard to say yes when you think back to just a couple of months ago. In May, it took four minutes for a gunman to kill eight people and wound seven others at the Allen Premium Outlets.
Three were members of a Korean American family, and the gunman had reportedly displayed a fascination with white supremacy in his online history.
Just last month, a 24-year-old man was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in prison for carrying out a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 that killed 23 and injured 22 more. Most of those killed were Mexican Americans or Mexicans, marking the deadliest attack on Hispanic people in modern U.S. history.
Research in January 2022 found that hate crimes toward Asian Americans increased by 339 percent, though the report, published by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, noted Black Americans remain the most targeted group across most cities.
Crimes against Black persons, particularly when police were involved, have been well-documented via news outlets over the years, and the same with mass shootings.
It’s also important to remember there are more than likely thousands more cases that do not get reported.
Six decades ago, King called for our nation to stop its racism, bigotry and hate, but rather to “lift our nation from the quick sands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.”
Sure, there’s been progress made when it comes to equal rights. And some of the basic demands listed by organizers at the March on Washington in 1963 have been met:
* Civil rights legislation guaranteeing all Americans access to public accommodations, decent housing, adequate and integrated education, and the right to vote.
* Desegregation of all schools.
* A federal act to bar federal, state and municipal governments, as well as employers, from discrimination.
* A national minimum wage act that would give all Americans a decent standard of living.
It’s absolutely horrific that someone, no matter the race, would have to make a demand to be allowed to vote. Or to enter a public establishment. Or to be allowed to go to school with others who may not look like them.
We’re grateful for the changes that have come for all Americans, but there’s still a hill to climb. Fortunately, minorities are being joined by many others with the same goal: that all men may be created equal.
The “I Have a Dream” speech may be the most popular of King’s, but so many other words of wisdom, addressing nonviolence, peace, love or infinite hope, still stand the test of time to this day.
We must continue to keep Dr. King’s dream alive, and, in his own words, “walk on in the days ahead with an audacious faith in the future.”
