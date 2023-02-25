“How many more will it take before something is done?”
Questions and comments such as these are becoming more and more common on stories we publish regarding fatality wrecks. And we couldn’t agree more.
Even one life lost is too many.
We’ve all seen the growth coming in for the last several years, and how that impacts our road infrastructure, among other things. It’s quite simple: the more homes we build, jobs we offer and education we provide equals more and more drivers on the road.
There’s no way to completely eliminate the problem, although we wish there was. But there is a way you can help.
Government entities aren’t ignorant to our transportation needs, though the timelines may sometimes make it seem so.
It’s also worth noting that there are some checks and balances. For instance, county commissioners and the county judges take a lot of heat for some roadways that they have no control over.
Take your Farm-to-Market roads, for example. While we generally think of them as “county roads,” they are, in fact, maintained by the state. Others, such as Interstate 20, are a little more obvious, and are also maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation.
If you weren’t already aware, TxDOT recently released the I-20 Texas Corridor Study interactive map.
Users can access the link (http://ow.ly/nG8j50MRR4r) and view a number of proposed improvements dealing with ramps, bridges, interchange, adding lanes and frontage roads. Clicking on individual projects provides more details, and also shows what other users think through a thumbs up for “agree” and thumbs down for “disagree.”
Add to that, each project has a box where users can add any additional comments. The map will be available until March 12.
As a local newspaper, one of our tasks is to hold those representing us accountable.
We’re all quick to point the finger when something goes wrong, but in this case, we can’t help but give kudos to TxDOT for investing in transportation needs.
Would we like it to be done years ago? Of course. But it’s moving in the right direction.
We encourage you to learn more about the projects on the map, provide feedback, and answer questions or voice comments. TxDOT represents you, the ones who travel on these roads all day every day.
Your feedback is crucial.
Weatherford Democrat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.