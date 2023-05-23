We’d like to think we’ve come a long way in the 364 days since the shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers.
In speaking with some of our candidates running for the Weatherford school board last month, we asked them: How safe do you feel the district is for our students?
Though an important one, it shouldn’t be a question we have to ask. But like active shooter drills now as common as a tornado drill, it has become our reality.
An editorial we published May 28, 2022, just days after the Uvalde massacre, documented the school shooting as just the latest blip on the map, with mass shootings reported at a school or university dating back to 1999.
That editorial was appropriately titled, “Enough is enough.”
We wish those in leadership positions at the state level and above felt the same way. In the year since the Uvalde massacre, Texas schools continue to ramp up security, and lawmakers and elected leaders have pushed a number of steps they say make schools safer, but one issue - access to guns - has not budged.
We’re extremely grateful for our school administrators, our teachers, our police departments and any other individual who has stepped up to ensure our kids’ safety is one of the highest priorities.
Unfortunately, ramping up school safety only puts a bandaid on a much larger problem.
As of earlier this month, the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks gun violence using police reports, news coverage and other public sources, had counted more than 200 mass shootings (defined as one in which at least four people were killed or injured) in the U.S. this year.
And yes, we are only in May.
May 6: Eight people, including a father, mother and their 3-year-old son, were killed by a gunman in a shopping mall in Allen, Texas.
May 1: A gunman in Oklahoma shot six people, including his wife and three of her children, before killing himself.
April 28: A man in Cleveland, Texas, shot and killed five people after being asked by a neighbor to stop firing a gun in his yard.
April 15: Four people were killed and 32 others injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Alabama.
April 10: Five colleagues were shot by a man in a downtown Kentucky bank. Eight others were wounded.
March 27: Three children and three adults were shot and killed at a private Nashville elementary school by the gunman, a former student, who was later shot and killed by police.
Feb. 17: A man in Mississippi went on a shooting rampage, killing six people (including his ex-wife and two siblings) at multiple locations.
Feb. 13: Three students were killed and five more wounded in shootings at two buildings at Michigan State University.
Jan. 26: Three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting inside a short-term rental property near Beverly Hills, California.
Jan. 23: Seven individuals were fatally shot after a gunman opened fire at two farms in Half Moon Bay, California.
Jan. 21: A 72-year-old gunman killed 11 people and wounded at least nine others at a dance hall in a predominantly Asian American community as they celebrated the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park, California.
Jan. 16: Four people, including a mother and her infant, were shot and killed inside their home in Goshen, California.
Jan. 4: Eight family members were killed inside their home in what police called a murder-suicide in Enoch, Utah. Five of them were children, ranging in age from 4 to 17.
These shootings are some of the bigger ones to make national news. They didn’t happen in the same areas. The shooters weren’t the same type, gender or age. The victims’ ages ranged from infants to elderly. The only thing to really tie them all together: Gun violence.
When it comes to those victims, should we be thankful the majority of them were over the age of 18? That some of them were older and not “in the prime of their lives?”
Seems rather grotesque and inhumane, doesn’t it?
It’s beyond time to take action.
Want to blame mental health? Make it easier — and cheaper — to get access to treatment, such as therapists, medication, rehab, etc.
Want to blame the people? Take a closer examination on how they’re getting access to weapons and take the appropriate steps to correct that process.
But the blame game won’t do a thing without taking action.
Let’s start putting more value on a human life, and less on a gun.
Weatherford Democrat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.