There’s nothing like walking into your office, or home, and witnessing a pungent skunky smell.
Is it a skunk? An HVAC leak? A dead animal?
Those questions went through our mind quickly Friday morning before we placed a call to the Weatherford Fire Department seeking guidance.
Within five minutes, two firefighters knocked on our front door, walking in with gas leak detector.
As it turns out, they wouldn’t need it because the skunky smell was, indeed from a skunk. Not a gas leak.
Still, they took the time to walk through our building, noting rooflines, beams, outside doors and locks and asking questions about the number of staff, typical business hours and where areas of high traffic were.
That information comes in crucial in the event of an actual emergency, because staff offices and high traffic areas are where first responders would look first, one of the firemen explained.
They were also kind enough to add that they’d rather us call them and it be a skunk than assume that and have it be something hazardous. It may, or may not, have taken a bit of the sting of embarrassment away.
We’re grateful it was just a skunk spray.
But we’re even more grateful for our fire department for taking the time to hear our concerns and for sending a crew out to us, fire truck and all.
We know they do a lot for our community, but we don’t always get to see it.
Small gestures like this go a long way in our book in keeping us and our community safe.
We see you, we appreciate you and we thank you!
Weatherford Democrat
