Who doesn’t love a good fireworks show?
We were excited to attend another annual Spark in the Park event in Weatherford Tuesday and celebrate America’s independence.
Those who may not have shown up to Heritage Park prior to 7 p.m. would struggle to find a seat, as rows and rows and rows of blankets, lawn chairs and ice chests lined the lawn.
City officials told us the event generated an estimated 14,500 people inside the park, with another 5-6,000 in the tailgating outside the area.
Several more got creative, setting up shop on the grassy hill near Eureka and Santa Fe. Even more car loads packed the parking lots of Gibson’s, CVS and others to catch a glimpse of the fireworks.
All-in-all, it was a great event, which featured live music by Chris Colston and country veteran Pat Green as well.
We love the fact that our town can host something like this, drawing in people from all over. The fact that they make it free to attend (minus refreshments and snacks) makes it a win-win in our book.
Aside from celebrating our freedom, the event was special to us, in that it bonded loads of different people, and came at a time when sometimes we seem more divided than ever.
It was refreshing positive turn in a news cycle recently dominated by wildfires, Texas legislature and other issues.
Kudos goes out to the city planners for putting on a phenomenal event that anyone can enjoy.
And as we go forward, maybe we can keep that united-community feeling going just a bit longer.
Weatherford Democrat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.