We want to congratulate some new (and familiar) faces recently elected to various school district and city council boards during Saturday’s uniform election. Pending certification of those final, but unofficial, results of course.
We’d also like to extend our appreciation for those who threw their hat in the ring, regardless of the outcome. It’s not a cheap endeavor, and it does take courage and a heart to serve to file for an office.
But while we’re grateful for those individuals, we were dismayed — again — at the number of voters who turned out for these elections.
Palo Pinto County, which had more than 19,300 registered voters as of 2022, according to the Secretary of State, had a 4% turnout for the May 6 election.
Parker County, at more than 116,000 registered voters, didn’t fare much better, with a total of 7,601 (or 9.47%) of those registered voting.
If that were a regular trend, we could possibly understand it a little better. But it’s not. In the November 2022 primary election, nearly 55 percent of Parker County voters turned out. And even those numbers are well below what they should be.
It may be a factor of apathy when it comes to lower numbers of municipal elections. As we’ve noted numerous times before, however, these are the races that will have the most impact on you and your household.
Take, for example, those property tax estimates you received recently from the appraisal district. In scanning the property tax estimation, you’ll notice the bulk of it goes to your local school district. A 2-acre property in Weatherford at a property value of roughly $181,000 may have an estimated tax of $3,360. Of that estimated amount, more than $2,200 goes to Weatherford ISD, which has a tax rate of $1.22 per $100 valuation.
Worth noting is that $1.22 is actually lower than the previous year, thanks to the Weatherford ISD board of trustees. And you know who elects those people? You do.
The reality is we’re lucky that the people we have in elected positions do truly seem to be representing our best interests and keeping things as affordable as they can while meeting demands. Why? Because they’re voted into office by a small fraction of the population. That means it’s dangerously easy for the tide to turn.
If you think your vote won’t make a difference, you’re 100 percent wrong.
A headline on the front page of last weekend’s Waco Tribune-Herald newspaper read, “Ochoa leads challenger Henry by 3 votes in Waco ISD...”
That’s right, THREE votes — a race unofficially decided by one household.
In this day and age, there is absolutely no excuse to not vote. Early voting periods allow for those who may be out of town, sick or otherwise unavailable on Election Day to cast their ballot.
Election Day hours are scheduled earlier than most jobs begin and hours later than most end.
Mail-in ballots can be easily obtained to allow you to vote without even leaving your residence.
As we move forward with our newly elected officials, we wish them all the best in their service to the community.
And if you were in the vast majority of those that didn’t vote, we’ll leave you with the message conveyed in a popular children’s book published years ago: “You get what you get, and you don’t throw a fit.”
