“Ol’ man river, that ol’ man river, he don’t say nothin’, but he must know somethin’ — he just keeps rollin’, he just keeps on rollin’ along!”
That is how the Brazos River was before the completion of the Possum Kingdom Dam. That ol’ man river, the Brazos, kept on rolling and changed formation of the river many times, changing sand barriers, islands and even the shallowness and depth of it in places that you thought you knew was safe.
There was a well-known island called Campbell’s Island named after Dr. Campbell, who was a well-known doctor here in Parker County. There was a hospital named in his honor, Campbell Memorial Hospital on North Main, back in the 30s, 40s, 50s and even 60s and 70s. Dr. Campbell owned some land in Tin Top, Texas along with his two sisters, Mrs. W. J. Milmo and Mrs. Lee Walker. The Milmo farm is now divided and sold — Family Dollar is located on that property. The old home of the Lee Walkers is still standing, not livable, but still there.
Getting back to the Brazos River, when I was probably about 10 years of age, one of the young men of our community drowned near Campbell’s Island. I remember how devastating and horrible it was to me and his name I believe was Neil Smith. We don’t know what happened, but that old river was treacherous and my mother always warned my brother and me to stay out of that old river.
Many times before the Possum Kingdom Dam, I have seen that old river get out of its banks and flood many acres and farms in Tin Top and in Dennis, where I was born. I do remember it getting out of its banks and flooding the large country stores located not far from the river bridge. I remember there was a time the farmers that lived on the Brazos River were warned about the heavy rains we were having causing the river to overflow and come up to the houses. As a matter of fact, one farm house we lived in (you could see the river from our yard), we were warned and had to leave until the danger passed.
Many, many fish lived in that river, especially, catfish. My dad and uncles caught many catfish from that river and nobody — nobody! — could fry catfish like my mother! The river had what they called underground caves under the water and very large catfish lived in those caves. The only way you could catch one was to swim underwater to the caves and reach your arm way back in to catch one with your hands and hold your breath all the way! One of residents in Tin Top did that very thing. He caught many very large catfish, weighing approximately 45 to 50 pounds or maybe more, I was told. He came out with scars on his hands and arms where the catfish fought him. I can recall driving down the road in front of the country store in Tin Top, and catfish heads would be displayed on the posts of the fence.
I have seen that old river calm and collected and then there were times it was roaring, rushing and taking down everything in its path. By 1947, the Ol’ Man river was tamed by the Possum Kingdom Dam. The construction of the dam began in 1937 and was completed in 1947.
We as teenagers used to hang out on the Brazos River. We had picnics and some did a little swimming, but not me, I never cared for the river or water when it came to swimming in it. I have photos of my mother and dad, Everett and Opal Young, hanging out with their friends on the Brazos River in Dennis.
Ol’ Man river ain’t what she used to be — when she was tamed, all the fun was taken away. Oh, well, I suppose that is what they call “progress.”
