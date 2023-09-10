The “Flip Wilson theology,” taken from the famous comedian, is “the Devil made me do it!” I have no reason to believe that this statement reflected Flip Wilson’s philosophy of life. When he said it, genuine laughter ensued. When I first heard it, I was not a Christian and I still thought that it was hysterical. Sadly, it remains funny because it’s how many live their lives, even some who profess to know the Lord.
In addition to Flip Wilson’s comic remark, the stages of construction projects reflect this tendency to shift the blame. I remembered that one of the stages was called the “reward of the non-participants.” Another was referred to as the “persecution of the innocent.” But each stage had an activity called “fixing the blame.” When a problem caused construction to stop, there was a concerted effort to fix the blame rather than solve the problem. It didn’t matter whether the blame was deserved. The important thing was to hold someone else responsible for the problem.
“Fixing the blame” is not only reserved for construction projects. It is as old as Adam and Eve. Adam sought to blame God for his failure. After all, it was God who gave him the woman. (Genesis 3:12) Adam’s argument didn’t impress God. Adam bore the penalty for his sin and the entire human race inherited his sin nature.
The Bible declares more about man’s sinful tendency to fix the blame to either eliminate his responsibility or mitigate it. God said, “What do you mean by repeating this proverb concerning the land of Israel, ‘The fathers have eaten sour grapes, and the children’s teeth are set on edge’? As I live, declares the Lord God, this proverb shall no more be used by you in Israel. Behold, all souls are mine; the soul of the father as well as the soul of the son is mine; the soul who sins shall die.” (Ezekiel 18:2-4)
God said fixing the blame, or denying responsibility was like a father eating sour grapes and his child experiencing the sour taste. God said that would not be so. Rather each one is responsible for his sin. Denying our responsibility will not make it go away. We will all stand before a holy God and give Him an account.
“Lord” and “God” appear next to each other in Ezekiel 18:3. “Lord” means Adoni, Master, the Sovereign One. “GOD,” with all capital letters signifies the personal and covenant name of God, Yahweh, the Great I Am. Yahweh is a form of the Hebrew verb “to be.” In Exodus 3:14, God declared that he is Yahweh, “I am who I am.” This technique used by translators enables the reader to understand God’s revelation of his sovereignty and covenant loyalty. The only true God, the Sovereign Creator, the Triune God fully revealed himself in Jesus who referred to himself as “I Am.” He will hold each one accountable for his actions.
This fact of man’s responsibility was written by the Apostle Paul in his letter to the church in Rome. “There will be tribulation and distress for every human being who does evil, the Jew first and also the Greek (Gentile), but glory and honor and peace for everyone who does good, the Jew first and also the Greek (Gentile). For God shows no partiality.” (Romans 2:9-11)
God’s holiness requires that he act with perfect justice. God, as the Apostle declared, does not favor any nationality, position, or individual person. All are judged based upon his perfect standard. His judgment is final. God never “winks” at sin.
The end of the Bible has these terrifying words of judgment. “And I saw the dead, great and small, standing before the throne, and books were opened. Then another book was opened, which is the book of life. and the dead were judged by what was written in the books, according to what they had done.” (Revelation 20:12)
Every human being deserves punishment for sin. The only way to be spared from the wrath of God is through Jesus’ perfect life and sacrifice. He is the only appeasement of God’s wrath. Man’s hope is Jesus. He alone paid the price for sins. We all deserve hell. But God is rich in mercy. Jesus took the blame for his people. “For our sake he made him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” (2 Corinthians 5:21)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.