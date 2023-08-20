The purpose of the church is holiness. The church has been set apart by God for God. He said, “because I am holy you are to be holy.” (Leviticus 11:44, 45) A purpose is a reason for being or existence. On the other hand, when we speak of mission in the church, we are looking to do something. The difference between purpose and mission is the difference between being and doing.
The church’s mission was prophesied by Isaiah. The Suffering Servant, Jesus, would come and be a “light for the nations.” (Isaiah 42:6) God also said it is “too small a thing” to only save Jacob but that he would call all peoples to himself through the gospel. (Isaiah 49:6) The church of God was on mission, his.
One of the most familiar passages in the Bible declares God’s global mission for the church, Matthew 28:18-20. All Christian churches know this passage to be our marching orders given directly by the Risen Lord Jesus. We refer to this as the Great Commission. The weight of this mission is supreme because of the weight of the one who gave it. Jesus said all authority in heaven and on earth was given to him. This is an inclusive statement. That is, regardless of whether or not men submit to Him, Jesus is the one who has all authority. We all would do well to think of Jesus’ ultimate authority when faced with other authorities in life that make claims upon us. Men have a granted authority. For example, we are called to submit to governmental authority because God has ordained its limited authority, which he ordained for the good and welfare of all men. (Romans 13) The same apostle wrote that a sign of the “last days,” the time in which we live, is that there will be a lack of submission to authority. (2 Timothy 3) He was writing about the church, not the world. Even so, the church stands under the word of God and therefore, receives his commands concerning purpose and mission in submission to him.
Therefore, the Risen Lord Jesus directs the church on her mission. The church has been given a granted authority by the one who has supreme authority to do what he commands. So, we ought to be clear on the Savior’s command. Concerning mission, his command is to disciple. Those who are following him are to go and make disciples. The word “disciple” is the main verb of Matthew 28:19-20. In order to translate Jesus’ command into English, the word “make” has been inserted. Further, the command is emphatic (aorist tense, imperative mood). It is an ongoing activity in the church until Jesus returns. Since this is so critical, the means of making disciples was further described by two participles, baptizing and teaching.
The first God-ordained means to make disciples is baptizing, which concerns identity. Discipling requires that the one discipled be identified with the One he is following, the Triune God. Followers of Jesus are identified with him. This text is also the source of the church’s application of the sacrament of Baptism and the words used in its right administration. All who profess Christ and their children may receive this sign and seal of the covenant of grace.
The second means of discipling is teaching. In the process of discipling, the disciple is taught “everything that Jesus commanded,” namely, the whole of Scripture. A disciple is a learner and follower of Jesus throughout his entire life. Christians are disciples of Jesus.
Discipleship requires teaching the whole truth. Paul spoke to the elders in Ephesus, Acts 20:26, and told them that he was innocent of their blood because he did not “shrink from declaring… the whole counsel of God.” The content of discipleship is the Bible, the word of God written. Every Christian Church is accountable to God to teach the Bible.
There is a revealed priority in what is taught. The first thing taught is the gospel. When Jesus began his public ministry, he preached that the Kingdom was near, therefore, he said, “repent and believe in the gospel.” (Mark 1:15) Paul wrote that the gospel was “of first importance” in 1 Corinthians 15:3.
Finally, as God’s purpose of the church is clearly given by him; be holy because he is holy; the mission is likewise clear. The Mission of the church is to make disciples “of all nations,” using God’s means.
