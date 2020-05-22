June 7

4 p.m. - All dairy must be in place and checked in

7 p.m. - Judging of dairy heifers

June 8

6 a.m. - Market goats begin arriving; weigh-in by 9 a.m.

6:30 a.m. - Chickens and turkeys in place and checked in

7:15 a.m. - Judging of chickens and turkeys

11 a.m. - Market goat show

2 p.m. - Market lambs begin arriving and weigh-in by 4 p.m.

5 p.m. - Market lamb show

7 p.m. - Ag mechanics must be in place

June 9

7 a.m. - Market rabbits arrive and weigh-in by 8 a.m.

9 a.m. - Market rabbit show

12 p.m. - Market steers begin arriving and weigh-in by 2 p.m.

1 p.m. - Ag mechanics judging

3 p.m. - Market steer show

5 p.m. - Crops arrive and check in

6 p.m. - Crops show

June 10

4 a.m. - Swine arrive and weight cards due at 9 a.m.

11 a.m. - Swine show

June 11

7 a.m. - Breeding rabbits arrive and check in

7 a.m. - Breeding gilts in place and checked in by 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - Breeding rabbits show

9 a.m. - Breeding gilts show

11 a.m. - Breeding heifers arrive and check in by 12 p.m.

1 p.m. - Breeding heifer show

1 p.m. - Show birds arrive and check in

2 p.m. - Show bird show

2 p.m. - Breeding sheep and breeding goats arrive and check in

4 p.m. - Breeding sheep show followed by breeding goats

