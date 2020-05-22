June 7
4 p.m. - All dairy must be in place and checked in
7 p.m. - Judging of dairy heifers
June 8
6 a.m. - Market goats begin arriving; weigh-in by 9 a.m.
6:30 a.m. - Chickens and turkeys in place and checked in
7:15 a.m. - Judging of chickens and turkeys
11 a.m. - Market goat show
2 p.m. - Market lambs begin arriving and weigh-in by 4 p.m.
5 p.m. - Market lamb show
7 p.m. - Ag mechanics must be in place
June 9
7 a.m. - Market rabbits arrive and weigh-in by 8 a.m.
9 a.m. - Market rabbit show
12 p.m. - Market steers begin arriving and weigh-in by 2 p.m.
1 p.m. - Ag mechanics judging
3 p.m. - Market steer show
5 p.m. - Crops arrive and check in
6 p.m. - Crops show
June 10
4 a.m. - Swine arrive and weight cards due at 9 a.m.
11 a.m. - Swine show
June 11
7 a.m. - Breeding rabbits arrive and check in
7 a.m. - Breeding gilts in place and checked in by 8 a.m.
8 a.m. - Breeding rabbits show
9 a.m. - Breeding gilts show
11 a.m. - Breeding heifers arrive and check in by 12 p.m.
1 p.m. - Breeding heifer show
1 p.m. - Show birds arrive and check in
2 p.m. - Show bird show
2 p.m. - Breeding sheep and breeding goats arrive and check in
4 p.m. - Breeding sheep show followed by breeding goats
