Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 5-Dec. 11, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
DEC. 5
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 300 block of Shady Oak Circle, 10:01 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning from apartment complex.
• THEFT - 1900 block of SE 5th Ave., 10:37 a.m. Female reported items stolen.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 5:31 p.m. Male damaged hotel property, then evaded law enforcement on foot.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 1400 block of NW 1st Ave., 6:04 p.m. Female violated court order.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:12 p.m. Male subject arrested for theft, found in possession of illegal narcotics.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 9:57 p.m. Male assaulted a female.
DEC. 6
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1700 block of SE 23rd Ave., 12:07 p.m. Rear window of vehicle shot out by BB gun.
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 100 block of SE 19th St., 3:25 p.m. Information report.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 200 block of NE 2nd St., 7:54 p.m. Residence was vandalized, items were stolen.
DEC. 7
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:28 a.m. Male arrested for illegal narcotics during traffic stop.
• HIT AND RUN - 400 block of SW 1st St., 2:15 p.m.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 4:38 p.m. Vehicle was stolen from parking lot.
DEC. 8
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of Grant Road, 2:33 a.m. Male arrested for assault family violence.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - 2100 block of SE 1st St., 12:09 p.m. Information only.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of NW 4th Ave., 12:47 p.m. Civil dispute over vehicle.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 9 a.m. Information report.
• ANIMAL NEGLECT - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 2:59 p.m. Concerns expressed over person with too many cats in the home.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 6:26 p.m.
DEC. 9
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 6:05 a.m. A male assaulted a female at a hotel.
• WRECK - 100 block of SW 1st St., 11:53 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of SE 1st St., 12:12 p.m. Male dumped mattress next to dumpster of business.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 1:07 p.m.
• FRAUD - Mineral Wells city limits, 11:56 a.m. Information on attempted phone scam.
• WRECK - SW25th St. and SW 9th Ave., 2:31 p.m. Female failed to inform officers of passenger involved in vehicle crash.
• INFORMATION - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:08 p.m. Report of shots fired at apartment complex. Management requested one male be issued a criminal trespass warning from the property.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of SW 25th St., 9:08 p.m. Two females report criminal mischief.
• INFORMATION - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 9:33 p.m. Female threatened by someone out of state.
DEC. 10
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 12:55 a.m. Man allegedly assaulted woman in northeast part of town.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 600 block of NE 7th St., 12:52 a.m. Male subject damaged vehicle.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1200 block of SE 6th Ave., 10:18 a.m. Information report.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1000 block of N. Oak Ave., 9:55 a.m. Business window busted out.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 2 p.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of SW 3rd Ave., 3:20 p.m. Illegally parked vehicles tagged.
DEC. 11
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 9 a.m. Information report.
• ANIMAL AT LARGE - 1500 block of SW 12th Ave., 9:51 a.m. Dog at large, citation issued.
• THEFT - 100 block of SE 19th St., 11:01 a.m. Medication stolen from apartment.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 2800 block of N. Murco Drive, 10:53 a.m. Motorcycle taken from residence.
• INFORMATION - 2400 block of NE 7th Ave., 2:29 p.m. Female voluntarily transported to mental health facility.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 600 block of SW 18th St., 3:52 p.m. Vehicle missing from under carport.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 7:40 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting female.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 4-Dec. 10, 2020.
DEC. 4
• FRAUD - 800 block of W. Park Ave., 8:50 a.m. Male reported someone opened a claim in his name for unemployment.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2100 block of Clear Lake Road, 9:24 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1:21 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by a male family member.
• THEFT - 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 12:35 p.m. Male reported someone took his phone from a business after he left it inside a business.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:41 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana and issued citation.
DEC. 5
• ASSISTANCE - 200 block of S. Alamo, 12:12 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana and had active warrant.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 12:47 p.m. Male reported someone ordered groceries on his debit card without consent.
• THEFT - 1800 block of Roadrunner Drive, 3:35 p.m. Male reported unknown person opened the doors on the utility bed of his truck and stole tools and accessories.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of Saddle Ridge, 12:36 p.m. Male reported unknown person intentionally destroyed Christmas lawn decorations.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 3:37 p.m. Male reported purchasing a game system from a female, but did not receive the property after paying her.
• VEHICLE THEFT - Greenwood Road, 6:08 p.m. Male reported his Dodge pickup was stolen.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of S. Main St., 9:32 p.m. Driver found in possession of a controlled substance.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:24 p.m. Male found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:37 p.m. Male arrested for assaulted female family member.
DEC. 6
• DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Effie Lane, 12:44 a.m. Female found to be intoxicated in the middle of the road.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1200 block of S. Main St., 2:54 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated behind the wheel of the vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of S. Main St., 12:02 a.m. Traces of methamphetamine found inside a vehicle.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 200 block of E. Spring St., 4:43 p.m. Male found to have displayed a knife to scare and alarm another male.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 3:31 p.m. Female transported to medical facility for treatment/evaluation.
• MINOR IN POSSESSION - 700 block of N. Main St., 4:41 p.m. Business determined to have sold a Juul device to a minor decoy.
• MINOR IN POSSESSION - 100 block of Palo Pinto St., 4:41 p.m. Business determined to have sold tobacco to a minor decoy.
• LOST PROPERTY - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:35 p.m. Male reported his wallet was lost.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 10:25 p.m. Woman reported a known 14-year-old female expressed concerns about her living situation.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:44 p.m. Female reported her boyfriend assaulted her.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of S. Main St., 8:04 p.m. Female arrested for warrants and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and MDMA.
DEC. 7
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 11:30 a.m. Male reported a known suspect put something in his vehicle gas tank.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:29 p.m. Male arrested for active warrant.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 4:58 p.m. Female reported someone stole items from the business without paying for them.
• MEDICAL EMERGENCY - 200 block of N. Main St., 6:03 p.m. Male was transported by LifeCare.
• DOMESTIC ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:11 p.m. Weatherford city limits, 7:11 p.m. No assault determined to have occurred, male found to have damaged another’s property.
• THEFT IN PROGRESS - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:38 p.m. Male stole merchandise, and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:27 p.m. Investigation completed, no arrests made.
• GUNSHOTS - 100 block of E. Josephine St., 10:51 p.m. Male arrested for discharging firearm.
• MISSING PERSON - Weatherford city limits, 12:55 a.m. Female reported her 11-year-old son was suspected of running away.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 2:12 a.m. Male arrested for damaging another man’s property, then actively resisting officers.
DEC. 8
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:29 a.m. Male reported someone stole his motorcycle from his residence.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 800 block of Bowie St., 8:45 a.m. A 13-year-old female was found in possession of marijuana while in drug-free zone.
• WARRANTS - 1100 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:30 a.m. Male arrested on active warrant out of Benbrook PD.
• INTOXICATED PERSON - 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:18 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated in a public place, and resisted officers during arrest.
DEC. 9
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1800 block of S. Main St., 9:45 a.m. Man found a billfold and brought it to the police station.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:45 p.m. Male was notified that his credit card had been used by unknown person without his consent.
• ASSAULT - Vine Street, 12:40 p.m. Male and female involved in minor physical altercation.
• NARCOTICS - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 1:30 p.m. Marijuana residue and a bong were located inside a vehicle and seized.
• NARCOTICS - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 12:06 p.m. 16-year-old male found in possession of marijuana.
• HIT AND RUN - 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:22 p.m. Complainants reported an unknown male wrecked into their vehicle and left the scene. Suspect reported one of the complainants had assaulted him previously and the other damaged his vehicle.
DEC. 10
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 12:08 a.m. Male stated he was having a mental crisis, and was transported to medical facility.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 5:16 a.m. Male and female involved in physical and verbal altercation.
• THEFT - 100 block of Alford Drive, 7:05 a.m. Male reported several tools were removed from the toolbox on his truck.
• THEFT - 1000 block of N. Main St., 12:05 p.m. Complainant reported a male entered a store, grabbed a 12-pack of beer and walked out without paying.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1400 block of S. Main St., 11:47 a.m. Female reported being harassed by an employee.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:17 a.m. Unconscious male transported via ambulance to a hospital in Fort Worth.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 400 block of E. Akard St., 5:54 p.m. Male reported a known person stole his Nissan Sentra from his residence.
• HIT AND RUN - 2100 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:15 p.m. Male reported an 18-wheeler backed into his truck, then left the scene.
