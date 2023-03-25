A unique local transportation option is quietly gliding here and there in Parker and Palo Pinto counties.
“Which are two very big communities,” Rita Brooks said. “And we hit it from corner to corner sometimes.”
The executive director of Public Transit Services, Brooks said the low-fare, versatile public transport is too often mistakenly viewed as serving a specific customer base.
“No, we are available to the general public,” she said from the agency’s Mineral Wells office. “There’s not a limitation to elderly or disabled. The services are open to the general public. We provide transportation to jobs, to medical centers, to health care centers, to dialysis.”
Brooks said the fleet of five- to 28-seat buses has diminished but is on the road back to full force.
“We have some on order,” she said, counting 39 in use when she spoke in February. “We’ll increase in about six months back up to 53.”
Public Transit Services works under contracts with both the Texas Department of Transportation and the North Central Texas Council of Governments.
Riders have several options, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. The phone number is 940-328-1391.
Individuals can call for a demand-response ride, which is like a taxi. The best road to a pickup at the house is by calling 24 hours in advance, Brooks added.
“We come to your home and pick you up at your home and transport you to your selected destination,” she said, adding those rides are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
People who need the same ride at the same time to and from the same sites can pay a reduced fare to work, school, weekly dialysis or elsewhere.
But there also are emergencies.
“If you locked your keys in your car at Walmart, we can take you home to get that spare,” she said.
Brooks said groups often decide on a meeting place to meet the bus for rides to Walmarts in Mineral Wells, Hudson Oaks and Weatherford.
“We do that frequently,” Brooks said. “We don’t wait for you, but you can schedule a time for us to return.”
People in the two counties who commute to jobs in Fort Worth catch the PTS bus at park-and-ride sites in Mineral Wells and Weatherford, she said.
The Weatherford park-and-ride is at 1850 U.S. 180, just east of Ric Williamson Memorial Highway. In Mineral Wells, it’s at 909 S. Oak St. (U.S. 281).
Other clients catch a ride to the Greyhound bus terminal in downtown Cowtown. Still others take PTS to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Fares are low within the two counties, $1 to $5 a majority of the time. Brooks said rides outside the counties are $35, while the trip to DFW Airport is $50.
“We’re in Fort Worth a lot,” she said. “We also have the Medicaid Center, so we transport a lot of clients to Fort Worth.”
And she didn’t sound concerned about rideshares such as Uber, which have yet to put a dent in the two counties’ travel options.
“We provide service and at a cut rate,” Brooks said. “It really is tough for anybody to come in. But we welcome the competition. It keeps us healthy and keeps us on our toes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.