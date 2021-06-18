A Parker County jury convicted a Boyd man Tuesday for a 2019 assault on his wife. The two had reconciled after he was arrested in 2014 and convicted in 2017 of pouring gasoline on her and lighting her on fire.
District Judge Craig Towson sentenced Mark Morgan Upchurch, 39, to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on Wednesday, the maximum sentence available.
On October 6, 2019, Upchurch went to the Springtown Police Department and said that he was there to turn himself in because he had hit his wife.
When SPD went to the scene of the assault and talked with the victim, she said that, after an argument, Upchurch pushed her to the ground and hit her in the face with an open hand. The patrol corporal told jurors that she observed facial bruising and swelling on the woman’s face. However, the victim indicated that she did not want to pursue charges.
During the trial, evidence was presented by Assistant District Attorneys Susan Pruett and Travis Warner that Upchurch had been convicted in Taylor County in September, 2019 for assaulting the same woman. In trial, he was convicted of assault family violence enhanced with a previous conviction.
Upchurch’s wife testified and told jurors how, in 2014, while she was in the back seat of a vehicle, he poured gasoline onto her and lit her on fire with a torch. He then closed the car door while she burned. Eventually, when she got out of the car, he hosed her off with water, but he neither called 911 nor drove her to a hospital.
“We indicted Mr. Upchurch in 2014 for aggravated assault for burning our victim and intended to give him a lengthy sentence commensurate with the awful crime he committed,” said District Attorney Jeff Swain. “However, not only did our victim not want to prosecute him, she also actively hid from our DA investigators for years on end. Finally we couldn’t delay the case anymore in an effort to find her and we gave Mr. Upchurch a sentence of about three years.”
“I can’t tell you how happy I am to finally be able to say that we have gotten justice for that case, even if it was just as an aspect of punishment on the current charge,” Swain said. “Our prosecutors on this case did an excellent job establishing a rapport with the victim so that she would both come to court and actually testify, which she bravely did.”
During the trial, prosecutors showed jurors photos of the victim while she was in the burn unit at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. They then had her step down and show them how the burns continue to scar her legs 7 years later.
“Our victim’s testimony about the burns was very powerful,” Warner said. “I think it brought home to the jury how dangerous this defendant is and how dangerous the continuing nature of this relationship was to the victim.”
“The fact that she went back to him after all of these assaults is truly a testament to the power of the cycle of domestic violence,” Pruett said. “Despite repeated assaults, for a multitude of reasons, she never wanted to leave or prosecute him. This is the reason that, like ours, prosecutors’ offices across Texas don’t base the decision to prosecute this kind of case solely on the desires of the victim.”
“Whether a victim of domestic violence has decided to leave or is exploring their options Freedom House has counselors available 24/7/365 to help them make that difficult decision,” said Patti Wilson, the Executive Director of Freedom House, a domestic violence shelter and counseling facility in Weatherford. “If they are going to leave, we are ready to provide them with a safe, comfortable place to stay while they figure out their living arrangements. We are also available to provide counseling services to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.”
Jurors deliberated about an hour before they returned with their guilty verdict.
“Mr. Upchurch will be eligible for parole when his actual time served plus his good time credit equals five years,” Swain said. “After that point, the decision to keep him in prison or release him is entirely up to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.”
