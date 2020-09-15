Parker County Special Election Day sites

The following polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29:

Silver Creek Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Azle

Azle City Hall

Reno City Hall

Springtown Senior Center

Poolville Methodist Church

Peaster ISD Rock Gym

Bethesda United Methodist Church, Weatherford

Victory Baptist Church, Weatherford

Grace First Presbyterian Church, Weatherford

Santa Fe Drive Baptist Church, Weatherford

Millsap Community Center

Harmony Baptist Church, Weatherford

Brock Fire Department

Greenwood Fire Department, Weatherford

Morningstar Amenity Center, Aledo

Hudson Oaks City Hall

First Baptist Willow Park

Aledo Community Center

Aledo ISD Administration Building

Palo Pinto County Special Election Day sites

The following polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29:

4-H Extension building, Palo Pinto

Strawn City Hall

Abundant Life Church, Graford

Pavilion at Sportsman’s World, Strawn

Southside Church of Christ, Mineral Wells

Palo Pinto Annex, Mineral Wells

Possum Kingdom Volunteer Fire Department, Graford

Gordon Community Center

First Baptist Church of Santo

Westlake Chapel, Graham

Fairview Baptist Church, Mineral Wells

Tags

Recommended for you