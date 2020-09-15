Parker County Special Election Day sites
The following polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29:
Silver Creek Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Azle
Azle City Hall
Reno City Hall
Springtown Senior Center
Poolville Methodist Church
Peaster ISD Rock Gym
Bethesda United Methodist Church, Weatherford
Victory Baptist Church, Weatherford
Grace First Presbyterian Church, Weatherford
Santa Fe Drive Baptist Church, Weatherford
Millsap Community Center
Harmony Baptist Church, Weatherford
Brock Fire Department
Greenwood Fire Department, Weatherford
Morningstar Amenity Center, Aledo
Hudson Oaks City Hall
First Baptist Willow Park
Aledo Community Center
Aledo ISD Administration Building
Palo Pinto County Special Election Day sites
The following polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29:
4-H Extension building, Palo Pinto
Strawn City Hall
Abundant Life Church, Graford
Pavilion at Sportsman’s World, Strawn
Southside Church of Christ, Mineral Wells
Palo Pinto Annex, Mineral Wells
Possum Kingdom Volunteer Fire Department, Graford
Gordon Community Center
First Baptist Church of Santo
Westlake Chapel, Graham
Fairview Baptist Church, Mineral Wells
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.