The Springtown Porcupines were well represented in the All-District teams, with 14 players recognized.
The Porcupines First-Team representatives consisted of senior offensive linemen Jeremy Morrow and Aaron Bowen, and senior wide receiver Speck Behle.
Behle caught the ball 30 times for 660 yards and eight touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Hudson Hulett and junior running back Nathan Johnson represented the Porcupines on the Second-Team offense for the district.
Hulett was 108-for-245 for 1472 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also carried the ball 116 times for 611 yards and nine touchdowns.
Johnson had 145 carries for 841 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior defensive lineman Ridge Westendorf and linebacker Yair Hernandez were named to the Second-Team defense.
Westendorf recorded 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack.
Hernandez had one sack, 49 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Junior linemen Dallin Fabrizius and Zane Sudduth, junior cornerback Drake Doggett, receiver Ty Parrott, tight end/defensive end Kelby Castro, tight end/linebacker Alex Rivera and sophomore running back/safety Darren Sweely received Honorable Mention.
Doggett played on both sides of the ball as he recorded nine receptions for 54 yards on offense while having 53 carries for 359 yards and four touchdowns. He had 20 tackles, a tackle for loss and three interceptions on defense.
Parrott recorded 17 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns on offense. He had 27 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack on defense.
Castro caught the ball seven times for 74 yards and two touchdowns while recording 19 tackles, a tackle for loss and four sacks.
Rivera recorded 15 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Sweely finished the year with 27 carries and 116 yards. He finished with 29 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.
