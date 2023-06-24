22-23 UIL All-Parker County Softball Team

Below is a list of superlative awards as well as first- and second-team rosters comprised of players from Parker County UIL high school softball teams. The UIL All-Parker County Team relies on coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, statistics and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Nathalie Touchet and Brenlee Gonzales, Aledo
The senior pitcher, who led her team to the state tournament in her previous three years of high school competition, put forth another dominant season before she continues her career at the collegiate level for the University of Mizzou’s softball program. Touchet threw 69.2 innings on the year with an 11-1 record. She allowed 30 total hits and seven earned runs, good for a .703 ERA. Touchet also tallied 98 strikeouts on the mound.
In addition to her pitching prowess, Touchet contributed from the plate as well. She recorded a .357 batting average with three home runs, four RBI and three runs scored. As a situational hitter, four of Touchet’s five hits went for extra bases. She also earned Co-Pitcher of the Year in this year’s District 5-5A, Region I Awards.
Gonzales, a junior, was a force to be reckoned with both at the plate and on the mound. The junior, who is committed to play college softball for the Oregon State Lady Beavers, posted a monster statline in helping Aledo’s winning cause this year.
Gonzales was a strong hitter for the Lady Bearcats as she posted a .426 batting average along with a .514 on-base percentage, a .639 slugging percentage, a 1.153 OPS and had 26 hits. Of those 26 hits, 10 went for extra bases (seven doubles, three triples), and she added 12 RBI and eight runs scored. Gonzales was an important part of the Aledo pitching staff as well, logging a 9-3 record with 89 strikeouts and a 2.247 ERA across 71.2 innings of work. Gonzales earned District 5-5A, Region I MVP honors as well.
Offensive Player of the Year
Mia Richards, Brock
Mia Richards, a sophomore catcher, was the heart of the Lady Eagle offense this season. In her second varsity season, head coach Taylor Willmer saw Richards as “an integral part of the success” the team experienced and tabbed her as the team’s “biggest offensive producer and one of our best base runners.”
To her point, Richards produced a .545 batting average with a .586 on-base percentage. Richards collected 48 hits on the season with 23 extra base hits. She had 11 doubles, three triples and nine home runs. The star sophomore also finished the year with a .981 fielding percentage and was named Co-MVP of District 8-3A, Region I.
Defensive Player of the Year
Landry Fonseca, Weatherford
Landry Fonseca was a stalwart on defense the entire season for the Lady Kangaroos at the shortstop position. Fonseca, a senior, was named the District 3-6A, Region I Defensive Player of the Year, highlighted by her .908 fielding percentage. Fonseca helped lead Weatherford back to the postseason in a difficult district.
Fonseca also produced from the plate for the Lady Roos. She led the team with 29 runs scored while finishing the year with a .297 batting average. She collected 27 hits, including nine doubles, and had 18 RBI.
Co-Pitcher of the Year
Melanie Middleton, Brock; Noelle Fernandez, Springtown
The junior pitcher took on a heavy workload for Brock this season. Middleton earned District 8-3A Pitcher of the Year honors as well as academic all-district. Lady Eagles head coach Taylor Willmer referred to Middleton as a “major asset for us in the circle … who led the charge with her spin and ability to locate in both halves of the zone.”
On the season, Middleton logged 108 innings with a 3.6 ERA and 98 strikeouts. Middleton appeared in almost every game for Brock this year, who finished second in the district and bowed out to Henrietta in the bi-district round of the postseason.
Noelle Fernandez also starred on the mound this season. The senior pitcher, who moved to Springtown as a junior, put forth an impressive statline both in the circle and at the plate. Fernandez helped guide the Lady Porcupines to the postseason in back-to-back seasons.
This year, Fernandez impressed in 97 innings of work with a 12-8 record, a 2.3 ERA and 141 strikeouts. The strikeout tally this year elevated her strikeout total to 321 in the last two seasons combined. From the plate this year, Fernandez batted .380 with an OPS of 1.107. She compiled 30 hits – including 10 doubles, a triple and three home runs. The senior logged 24 RBI and drew 12 walks.
Utility Player of the Year
Lexie Nelms, Peaster
The sophomore played multiple positions for the Lady Greyhounds on the diamond this year, three to be exact according to head softball coach Maddie Ray. Nelms spent time at third base, first base and as a catcher in helping lead Peaster back to the postseason and to a split with district rival Brock.
Regardless of what position she played, Nelms was successful in helping Peaster’s winning cause. On the year, she finished with a .396 batting average and a .500 on-base percentage. She also recorded a .687 slugging percentage for the Lady ’Hounds, who bowed out to Iowa Park in the bi-district round.
Newcomer of the Year
Kinley Kemp, Weatherford
Kinley Kemp starred for the Lady Kangaroo offense this season as a sophomore force at the plate. She played both at third base and was the designated player for a Weatherford team that reached the postseason.
Kemp earned first-team All-District honors in District 3-6A, Region I, and finished the year with team-highs in batting average (.424) and total hits (39). In total, Kemp collected 15 doubles and two triples while registering 24 RBI – good for second-best on the Lady Roos roster.
Coach/Coaching Staff of the Year
Heather Myers, Aledo
After reaching the state tournament in the previous three seasons, the Lady Bearcats were ousted in the Area Round of postseason play. However, that did not stop Aledo from putting together a quality season under the direction of Heather Myers.
Aledo (26-6-1, 12-0) won the district with an undefeated record, surrendering just seven total runs across 12 district contests. The Lady Bearcats recorded several signature wins over the likes of Forney, Hooks, Waxahachie, Marcus Flower Mound and Keller.
First Team
Cheyanne Atchley, Springtown; Hanna Bartels, Weatherford; Brylee Burns, Brock; Reagan Davis, Aledo; Mykah Gallaher, Weatherford; Melo Holt, Peaster; Presley Hull, Aledo; Rainee Layton, Peaster; Addie Perry, Aledo; Carson Presti, Brock; Delaney Rosser, Aledo; Texas Ray, Aledo; Ashlen VanMeter, Brock; Abby Wiley, Peaster
Second Team
Lauren Brandt, Springtown; Claire Byars, Aledo; Kaymie Chandler, Weatherford; Isabel Ferrera, Peaster; Ana Flores, Aledo; Sariah Ellestad, Brock; Jordan Harsany, Brock; Maddy Jarvis, Aledo; Payton Kreh, Peaster; Taylor McKean, Aledo; Emmy Windle, Brock
