Several Weatherford College athletes earned academic all-conference honors.

The Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference has named 37 Weatherford College athletes to the 2022-23 Academic All-Conference team.

Each recipient has earned a minimum of 36 hours of courses that lead to a degree all while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

Baseball – Jack Arthur, Trip Banta, Joseph Baran, Alexis Gravel, Carson Lightfoot, Garrett McLaughlin, Cody Morse, Matthew Rheaume, Robin Villeneuve, Layden White, Josh Zapata

Basketball (Men) – Collin Plummer

Basketball (Women) – Celise Bobbitt, Ksenija Djokic, Mikayla Green, Briarley Rogers, Hena Spahic-Horton, Helena Svilberg

Golf – Samuel Benson, Chris Choi, Michael Gatlin Goad, Alex Leuschner, Bradley Missel

Softball – Sabrina Graf, Annabelle Guay, Averie Gunther, Amelia Hatthorn, Teoni Lamb, Presleigh Payne, Carter Smith, Tori Thompson

Tennis – Lina Brandt, Agathe Vaillant

Volleyball – Aubrey Case, Isabela Moore, Stella Scott, Alykx Vlahopolus

