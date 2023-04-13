The Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference has named 37 Weatherford College athletes to the 2022-23 Academic All-Conference team.
Each recipient has earned a minimum of 36 hours of courses that lead to a degree all while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
Baseball – Jack Arthur, Trip Banta, Joseph Baran, Alexis Gravel, Carson Lightfoot, Garrett McLaughlin, Cody Morse, Matthew Rheaume, Robin Villeneuve, Layden White, Josh Zapata
Basketball (Men) – Collin Plummer
Basketball (Women) – Celise Bobbitt, Ksenija Djokic, Mikayla Green, Briarley Rogers, Hena Spahic-Horton, Helena Svilberg
Golf – Samuel Benson, Chris Choi, Michael Gatlin Goad, Alex Leuschner, Bradley Missel
Softball – Sabrina Graf, Annabelle Guay, Averie Gunther, Amelia Hatthorn, Teoni Lamb, Presleigh Payne, Carter Smith, Tori Thompson
Tennis – Lina Brandt, Agathe Vaillant
Volleyball – Aubrey Case, Isabela Moore, Stella Scott, Alykx Vlahopolus
