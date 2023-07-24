Weatherford College athletics had one of its best seasons in history in the 2022-23 academic year, and the Coyotes were successful students as well. The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has released its Academic Teams of the Year and All-Academic teams, recognizing student-athletes across the country for their work in the classroom.
Squads that achieved a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher were honored as Academic Teams of the Year, and WC’s volleyball, women’s basketball, baseball, softball, women’s tennis, and men’s golf teams earned that distinction.
The following WC student-athletes were First Team NJCAA All-Academic honorees for maintaining 4.0 GPAs — volleyball: Taylor Borden, Nikoleta Tatar and Alykx Vlahopoulos; women’s basketball: My Andersson, Diana Mozer and Hena Spahic; softball: Teoni Lamb, Presleigh Payne and Tori Thompson; baseball: Joseph Baran and Matthew Rheaume; golf: Michael Goad and Bradley Missel.
Second team (3.80 to 3.99 GPA) NJCAA All-Academic student-athletes included — volleyball: Alexis Pruitt, Stella Scott and Dru Witherspoon; men’s basketball: Ramondo Battle II, Jaelyn Brooks and Alexander Daniels, Jr.; softball: Lilly Bean, Sabrina Graf and Carter Smith; baseball: Joe Banta III, Layden Baldwin-White, Joseph Carbone III, Charles Giese and Johnathan Greve; and women’s tennis: Mia Milojevic.
Third team (3.60 to 3.79) honorees were — volleyball: Mary Doyle and Meagan Ledbetter; women’s basketball: Ksenija Dokic, Mikayla Green, Briarley Rogers and Helena Svilberg; men’s basketball: Jaden Kennedy; softball: Celise Bobbitt, Annabelle Guay, Alexis Nava and Chloe Prentiss; baseball: Louka Daoust, Kevin Duran, Garrett McLaughlin and Preston Newberry; women’s tennis: Telma Llorenzo Herreros; and men’s golf: Samuel Benson.
WC’s rodeo team does not compete in the NJCAA, it is instead governed by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.
