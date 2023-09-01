Weatherford FB v Pearce
Heidi Dutcher | Weatherford Democrat

Here are this week’s local football scores.

Pearce 55, Weatherford 37

Mineral Wells 36, Western Hills 0

Aledo 48, Denton Guyer 45

Brock 28, Hirschi 14

Peaster 38, Castleberry 7

Henrietta 45, Millsap 39

Graham 36, Springtown 15

Goldthwaite 28, Santo 19

ACS 70, Wildorado 46 (from Thursday)

Strawn 85, Dallas Lutheran 40

Trinity Christian 39, Waco Reicher 0

Weatherford Christian 20, Longview Christian 7

Gordon vs Garden City will be played Saturday

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you