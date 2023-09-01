Here are this week’s local football scores.
Pearce 55, Weatherford 37
Mineral Wells 36, Western Hills 0
Aledo 48, Denton Guyer 45
Brock 28, Hirschi 14
Peaster 38, Castleberry 7
Henrietta 45, Millsap 39
Graham 36, Springtown 15
Goldthwaite 28, Santo 19
ACS 70, Wildorado 46 (from Thursday)
Strawn 85, Dallas Lutheran 40
Trinity Christian 39, Waco Reicher 0
Weatherford Christian 20, Longview Christian 7
Gordon vs Garden City will be played Saturday
