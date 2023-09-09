Weatherford 35, Burleson 21
Benbrook 35, Mineral Wells 20
Aledo 38, Justin Northwest 13
Wimberley 35, Brock 27 (Thursday)
Jacksboro 42, Peaster 19
Hamilton 20, Santo 14
Houston Northland 32, Trinity Christian 0
Latanta Harvest 48, Weatherford Christian 46
Newcastle 53, Azle Christian 6
Strawn & Gordon to play Saturday night at Longhorn Stadium
Millsap (0) vs Archer City (0), Springtown (21) vs Hirschi (7), cancelled/delayed for weather
