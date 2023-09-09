Weatherford football
Geoff Heppes | Weatherford Democrat

Weatherford 35, Burleson 21

Benbrook 35, Mineral Wells 20

Aledo 38, Justin Northwest 13

Wimberley 35, Brock 27 (Thursday)

Jacksboro 42, Peaster 19

Hamilton 20, Santo 14

Houston Northland 32, Trinity Christian 0

Latanta Harvest 48, Weatherford Christian 46

Newcastle 53, Azle Christian 6

Strawn & Gordon to play Saturday night at Longhorn Stadium

Millsap (0) vs Archer City (0), Springtown (21) vs Hirschi (7), cancelled/delayed for weather

Trending Video

Recommended for you