WEATHERFORD — For the first time in school history, Weatherford College will play for a national championship in baseball.
“It’s an exciting time for our program and community,” Coyote head coach Jeff Lightfoot said. “It’s exciting for the kids and it’s a dream come true going to Grand Junction. You get only so many opportunities and we’ve been close before, but I couldn’t be happier for it to happen this year in front of our community.”
The Coyotes (50-9) outlasted New Mexico Junior College 15-13 to win the Region V Tournament championship on Tuesday at Roger Williams Ballpark. WC earned a berth in the 10-team NJCAA Division I World Series, known as the JUCO World Series, in Grand Junction, Colorado, happening May 27 to June 3.
Weatherford is ranked No. 5 in the country; New Mexico is No. 9. It was WC’s 18th consecutive win.
“They’re a good team and we expected a good game and a dog fight,” Lightfoot said. “I told our guys before the game and reiterated that we never know how many runs we will need, and we certainly expected them to make a push, but we were confident in our ability to score and get outs where we needed to.”
When the game began Monday night, Weatherford built a 10-1 lead by the bottom of the fourth inning. But New Mexico had a six-run outburst in the fifth and sixth innings.
WC had a 12-8 lead in the bottom of the seventh when the game was delayed due to lightning in the area. The contest was postponed until Tuesday afternoon.
Weatherford quickly tacked on three runs when play resumed, giving the Coyotes a 15-8 lead.
But New Mexico wasn’t done. The Thunderbirds put five more runs on the board in the top of the ninth inning. The Coyotes got the final out and the celebration ensued for the team’s first regional title.
Robin Villeneuve continued to produce at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three doubles, three RBI and three runs scored. Jack Clark was 2-for-3 with two runs. Jack Arthur and Josh Zapata each hit home runs.
Charlie Giese got the hard-earned win on the mound, scattering nine hits over five and two-thirds innings Monday. Giese gave up five earned runs and two walks while striking out four.
“There’s a recipe there for success that we’ve followed. You’ve got to get quality starting pitching, good play in the infield and you have to be good behind the plate,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve had really good defense in the infield and timely hitting. We do have some special players, but we have confidence in all our guys to produce when called upon. We’ve got dangerous hitters one through nine.”
It will be the first World Series appearance for the Coyote baseball program, which Lightfoot has headed for 21 straight seasons. The head coach had a historic feat of his own this year, earning his 800th win in April.
The NJCAA will release seedings and a bracket for the tournament. Watch wcathletics.com and WC’s athletics social media feeds for updated information on the tournament.
