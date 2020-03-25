While it ended with a disappointing loss, the Weatherford College Lady Coyote basketball team posted a season in which they advanced to the postseason, something that has become a tradition under head coach Bob McKinley.
The season featured one of the greatest starts ever for the program. It came to an end with a first-round exit from the NJCAA Region V Tournament via a 103-60 loss to South Plains College, the nation’s No. 3 team.
The Lady Coyotes finished with a 22-9 record, dropping their final four contests. They tied for third in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with Hill College, each with a 10-6 league record.
The season began with a 12-1 record when the holiday break arrived in mid-December. Then, following a non-conference loss at Panola, the Lady Coyotes found themselves in contention for the NTJCAC championship with a 9-2 record.
Sophomore Destiny McAfee led the Lady Coyotes, being named the conference Defensive Player of the Year and to the all-conference team. McAfee was fifth in the conference in scoring (16) and fifth in steals (2.5), along with averaging 5.2 rebounds.
All-conference honorable mentions from WC are sophomores Anna Jefferson-Polk, Monika Faerber and Ashawntae Brown, along with freshmen Adela Valkova and Diamond Sweats.
The Lady Coyotes will return plenty of talent from this season’s squad, including their second and third leading scorers, Sweats (9.8) and Valkova (8.7). Valkova also ranked fourth in the conference in blocked shots per game (1.5).
Lady Coyotes Recap
• Overall record: 22-9
• NTJCAC record: 10-6, tied for third
• Home record: 12-3
• Road record: 8-5
• Neutral record: 2-1
• Longest win streak: Nine
• Longest loss streak: Four
• Scored 100 points or more: Two
• High score: 104-43 over Southwest JV
• Sophomores on roster: Five
• Freshmen on roster: Seven
Team Statistics
• Scoring average: 72.8,
opponents 64.6
• Rebounds per game: 38.7,
opponents 35.2
• Assists per game: 14.4,
opponents 13.2
• Steals per game: 10.4,
opponents 10.0
• Blocks per game: 5.6,
opponents 1.8
Individual Leaders
• Scoring: Destiny McAfee, sophomore, 16 (fifth in conference); Diamond Sweats, freshman, 9.8; Adela Valkova, freshman, 8.7
• Field goal percentage (per league qualifications): Valkova, 46; McAfee, 41
• 3-point field goal percentage (per league qualifications): Anna Jefferson-Polk, sophomore, 39.8 (second in conference)
• Free throw percentage (per league qualifications): McAfee, 70.2; Jefferson-Polk, 68.5
• Rebounds per game: Valkova, 6.8; McAfee, 5.2; Monika Faerber, sophomore, 5.1
• Assists per game: McAfee, 2.8; Faerber, 2.5; Jefferson-Polk, 2.1; Sumaijah Abdur-Rahim, 2.1
Steals per game: McAfee, 2.5 (fifth in conference); Jefferson-Polk, 2.1; Faerber, 1.8
• Blocks per game: Ashawntae Brown, sophomore, 1.9 (tied for first in conference); Valkova, 1.5 (fourth in conference); Sweats, 0.7
