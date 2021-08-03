Aledo ISD has named Scott Abel as the Aledo High School head swimming coach.
Abel, who will also teach physical education at McAnally Intermediate School, has been a teacher and coach at Unified School District 443 and Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas, for the last three years. He was an elementary PE teacher for USD 443 and a strength and conditioning coach at Dodge City Community College for track and field, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s soccer. Abel also assisted in off-season conditioning programs for Dodge City High School.
Prior to Dodge City, Abel completed strength and conditioning internships at the University of Kansas (football) and TCU (baseball, swimming and diving, men’s golf, and football).
“It is an honor to be given the opportunity to serve as the new swim coach at Aledo High School," Abel said. "I am excited to begin building relationships with our student-athletes and parents. As a coach, my goal is continue the rich tradition of Aledo athletics and further the district’s mission of growing greatness.”
