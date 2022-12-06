SPRINGTOWN - The Aledo basketball program controlled the second half of their game against Springtown to win 55-24 Tuesday.
"It was good for us to come over here and win," Aledo Head Coach James Robinson said. "Springtown plays hard. Coach Purvis has them playing well. So anytime we can come over here and win on the road is good for us."
Coming out of the halftime break, the Bearcats led the Porcupines 21-13. Aledo opened the half on a 5-2 run to regain their 11-point lead. The defense of the Bearcats gave the offense many opportunities to blow the game open.
The Porcupines were faced with relentless pressure of the Bearcat defense as Aledo managed to force Springtown into many turnovers in the second, which helped grow their lead.
"Unfortunately, we missed some shots tonight that we made the first time we played them," Springtown Head Coach Nick Purvis said. "The effort was there defensively, but they knocked down shots they didn't make in the tournament. They are a good team and coached well."
Drew Clock of the Bearcats took over the game in the final quarter as he hit four of his three-pointers during the last quarter to help lead Aledo to a win.
The Bearcats outscored Springtown 20-5 in the fourth quarter to win their seventh game of the year.
"In the first quarter, the effort was there defensively, but I think we gave them a few open looks," Purvis said. "We didn't attack what they were giving us. In the second half, we did an improved job of executing our game plan, but shots weren't falling."
In the opening quarter, both teams played defensively, as neither team could pull away from the other. For five minutes of game time, the score remained 5-1. Aledo led 7-5 after the first quarter and never trailed.
"It is what we are going to do," Robinson said. "We spend a lot of time shooting basketball. Our guys have a lot of confidence, and I have a lot of confidence in them too. We always trust ourselves and keep shooting. We find creative ways to get the ball into the hoop."
The Bearcats opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run highlighted by three points from Jack Sawyer, and Aledo extended it further on a three by Drew Clock to get the Bearcats lead to 16-5.
The Porcupines got through the gritty Aledo defense to score their first points in the quarter with a three from Braylon Easter, but the Bearcats were too much as they outscored Springtown 14-6.
This game was the second matchup of the year between the two programs, as they met in the Weatherford Classic last week. Aledo took that game 58-49.
Aledo (8-4) will host their annual Aledo Moritz Classic basketball tournament when they open against Coronado, and Springtown (3-7) will travel to participate in the Glen Ross tournament, where they will open against Wimberly.
