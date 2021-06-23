Aledo ISD has named Austin Stockon as Aledo High School’s first head wrestling coach as the program is new for the 2021-22 school year.
Stockon is returning to Aledo ISD after four years in Weatherford ISD at Tison Middle School (2017-2019) as a social studies teacher and the boys athletics coordinator and at Weatherford High School (2019-2021) as a psychology and sociology teacher and assistant wrestling and assistant football coach. Prior to that, Stockon was a special education paraprofessional at Vandagriff Elementary in the Aledo ISD from 2015 to 2017.
In addition to coaching wrestling for Aledo High School, Stockon will teach AP human geography as well as sociology and psychology at Daniel Ninth Grade Campus.
“Coach Stockon has a clear focus on students as a coach and also as a highly skilled teacher who teaches advanced classes,” Aledo ISD Athletic Director Steve Wood said. “He’s committed to starting our wrestling program out strong and turning it into another exceptional opportunity for our Bearcat student-athletes.”
As the assistant wrestling coach at Weatherford, Stockon coached five state wrestling qualifiers and a girls individual state wrestling champion.
“I am honored to be chosen to lead this program at Aledo High School,” Stockon said. “I hope to instill my love for wrestling in my student-athletes and to see them perform at the highest levels. Knowing the hard-working culture at Aledo, I see wrestling thriving with growing support from the community.”
